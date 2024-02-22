GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Toll in fire in deodorant unit in Bengaluru goes up to 5

Three persons are undergoing treatment for injuries

February 22, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The remains of a building after the fire at a deodorant unit near Kumbalgodu on February 18, 2024.

The remains of a building after the fire at a deodorant unit near Kumbalgodu on February 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

An eleven-year-old boy, who sustained third degree burn injuries and and was admitted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru, succubed on February 21. With this the death toll in the fire rises to five, including a 15-year-old boy who succumbed on February 20.

According to the police, Rehan along with his friend Sajid, an 8th standard student, had gone to give lunch to his father Afroz Pasha. Afroz was working in the unit as driver and had joined a few days ago.

Afroz, Irfan Pasha and Allabhaksh are under treatment in the hospital .

According to the police, the prime accused in the case Saleem had taken the house on rent from Vittal. He was crushing used deodorant cans for recycling.

He had sourced around 2,000 cans and roped in five people to crush the cans, a police officer said. He is not aware that the cans have inflammable contents and how to handle them, the police added.

Saleem was killed in the mishap. The other accused Vittal is absconding, and efforts are on to trace him.

The police are awaiting for the FSL report to ascertain the exact case of the mishap .

