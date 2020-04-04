Tablighi event: Shobha smells ‘Corona jihad’

Lok Sabha member and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has courted controversy by saying that she smells “Corona jihad” in several cases of COVID-19 being traced to the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Speaking at Chikkamagaluru, she appealed to the Centre and State governments to punish those who attended the event in Delhi and did not take medical test.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Ms. Karandlaje said: “Those who attended the Nizamuddin event are engaged in spreading the infection across the country. Many of the participants are still missing. One can smell Corona Jihad behind all this.” She said that the police had been trying to trace those who attended the event.

Further, she said those who attended the Delhi event should undergo medical test and remain in quarantine. “Those who fail to follow the guidelines should be traced and the government should subject them to rigorous punishment of life imprisonment. We have already made this appeal to the Centre,” she said.