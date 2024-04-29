April 29, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - MYSURU

His comeback as an MP to represent Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, after the rout in the by-poll to Nanjangud (reserved) Assembly constituency in 2017, represented not only former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad’s political determination, but also his persistence to retire from politics on his terms.

The politician, who passed away early in the morning on April 29, clearly did not wish to bid goodbye to his distinguished political career when he was dropped from the earlier Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2016.

Mr. Prasad, who was then serving as the Revenue Minister, resigned as an MLA in protest. He subsequently joined the BJP and contested the by-poll from Nanjangud in 2017, but lost to the ruling Congress. Far from giving up, Mr. Prasad returned to the fray in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 from Chamarajanagar, and triumphed.

Towards the end of his current term as an MP, Mr. Prasad announced his retirement from his five-decade-long political career. The veteran politician had said that he would have retired from politics had he been allowed to complete his term as Revenue Minister in the Congress government headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Born in Ashokapuram in Mysuru in 1947, Mr. Prasad’s first brush with electoral politics was in 1974 when he contested as an independent in the by-election to Krishnaraja Assembly constituency.

Mr. Prasad, who emerged as a Dalit leader, contested Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency in nine elections and won on six occasions, besides winning from Nanjangud Assembly constituency twice.

A consideration portion of his political career was spent in the Congress party with which he had a love-hate relationship. Out of the six times he represented Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, he was with the Congress for four terms and once each with the JD(U) and BJP.

After winning from Chamarajanagar in 1999 as a JD(U) candidate, Mr. Prasad made it to the cabinet of the the NDA government led by A.B. Vajpayee serving as the Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs till 2004.

Mr. Prasad later returned to State politics. He had a short stint with the JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, before returning to the Congress.

His retirement from politics coincided with completion of 50 years in politics and conclusion of his present term as MP of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment. And now, in an unexpected turn of events, his passing away.