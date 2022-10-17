Srinivas Prasad to retire from politics after his term as MP ends

He attributed his decision to ill health

He attributed his decision to ill health

Former Minister and BJP MP representing Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency V. Srinivas Prasad on Monday said he will be retire from politics after his present term as MP ends in 2024.

Speaking at a function organised to felicitate C. Basavaraju, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University, and Kalyanasiri Bhanteji, who obtained a PhD from KSOU in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Prasad attributed his decision to quit politics to his ill health.

He said he would complete 50 years in politics when his present term as MP ends. He recalled that he contested a total of 14 elections in his political career out of which he has triumphed in 11 of them. Mr. Prasad, who had even represented Nanjangud (reserved) assembly segment in Mysuru, had served both the Union government as well as the State government, as a Minister.

Though Mr. Prasad had decided to retire from electoral politics after losing the by-poll to Nanjangud Assembly constituency in 2017 as a BJP candidate after being dropped from the then Siddaramaiah Cabinet in 2016, the veteran politician came under pressure and returned to the poll fray in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and won.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Prasad said he agreed to contest the last Lok Sabha elections as his well-wishers said he should retire only after winning the elections and not after a loss in the polls. Hence, he was retiring after winning in the last elections. He said he will neither contest any elections in future nor will remain in any political party after his term as MP ends. Mr. Prasad, who clarified that nobody from his family will succeed him in politics, said he would involve himself in works like activities of a foundation.

Increase in quota

Mr Prasad said he would not like to make any comments on the recent decision taken by the State government to increase the quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Claiming that politicians can do anything, Mr. Prasad said decision to increase the quota had been taken within the limitations of the State government, but one should consider if it is constitutional or not. “I will not speak anything about it, lest it becomes controversial.”

He said he has worked at the Centre and will have to speak on the basis of the Constitution. He said he cannot say anything if the State Government had come under pressure after a swamiji sat in dharna, and taken a decision. “I know what it is. But, I cannot say anything. I will be in a tight spot if I speak about it”, he said.

Fielding queries on the elections for the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mr. Prasad said he was not concerned about the matter as he was not in the Congress party. To a question if the new president will be allowed to function independently, he replied that he was not bothered about it as he has left the party.