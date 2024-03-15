GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Denied BJP ticket, Srinivas Prasad’s kin call on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In fact, both the sons-in-law of BJP MP from Chamarajanagar Srinivas Prasad were in the race for the BJP ticket

March 15, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad has made public his decision to retire from politics.

| Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Denied a ticket by the BJP, Dr. N.S. Mohan, the son-in-law of BJP MP from Chamarajanagar Srinivas Prasad, called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s residence in Mysuru on March 15.

Accompanied by H.D. Kote’s Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Dr. Mohan was closeted with Mr. Siddaramaiah for some time, along with BJP leader and former Minister M. Shivanna, popularly known as Kote Shivanna.

Dr. Mohan did not speak to mediapersons while leaving Mr Siddaramaiah’s residence.

Dr. Mohan, who was working as a doctor in Bengaluru, was among the serious contenders for the BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar after sitting MP Srinivas Prasad made public his decision to retire from politics. In fact, both the sons-in-law of Mr. Prasad – Dr. Mohan and former Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan – were in the race for the BJP ticket.

However, on March 13, the BJP announced Balaraj as the party candidate for Chamarajanagar reserved Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, when BJP’s State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra had called on Mr. Prasad, a veteran Dalit leader, at the latter’s residence in Mysuru a few days ago, the MP highlighted that both his sons-in-law were aspirants for the BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar. But, the BJP’s central leadership chose to ignore their claims.

Dr. Mohan calling on Mr. Siddaramaiah assumes significance as the Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose and former MLA Nanjundaswamy are among the aspirants for the Congress ticket from Chamarajanagar.

Party sources pointed out that Congress MLA representing Nanjangud Darshan Dhruvanarayan is also being considered by the party leaders. His late father, Dhruvanarayan, enjoys widespread goodwill on account of his service to Chamarajanagar during two terms as an MP, point out Congress leaders.

Congress Ministers not told to contest Lok Sabha elections

Meanwhile, Mr. Nanjundaswamy denied that the Congress party had directed Ministers in the Karnataka Government to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Referring to speculations about H.C. Mahadevappa’s entry into the poll fray from Chamarajanagar, Mr. Nanjundaswamy told reporters there is no need for senior leaders, like Mr. Mahadevappa, to contest elections. “The Congress party is so strong in Chamarajanagar that any ordinary worker can easily win the election.”

Though Mr. Mahadevappa is seeking a ticket for his son Sunil Bose, Mr. Nanjundaswamy claimed that the Minister too is an aspirant.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / state politics

