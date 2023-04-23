HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sympathy factor cannot neutralise development works, says Srinivas Prasad

April 23, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
V. Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP, speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Sunday.

V. Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP, speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad said here on Sunday, April 23, that the incumbent MLA Harshavardhan had taken up developments works in Nanjangud and sympathy factor cannot neutralise it.

Mr. Prasad’s son-in-law B. Harshavardhan is seeking a re-election but the Congress has fielded Darshan Dhruvanayaran, son of former MP and KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan who passed away suddenly recently. It was followed by the death of his wife and hence there is a perception that the Congress candidate would emerge victorious due to the sympathy factor.

But Mr. Prasad said that politicians cutting across party lines were deeply moved by the death of Dhruvanarayan and his wife and even he had called on Darshan and others to commiserate with them. However, development works undertaken during the last 5 years in Nanjangud besides ₹500 crore grant for taking up infrastructure works in the constituency will not vanish over night due to the sympathy factor, said Mr. Prasad.

The Chamarajanagar MP said he would soon embark on a tour of not only the Assembly segments coming under his Parliamentary seat but other places also to campaign for the BJP.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.