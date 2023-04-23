Sympathy factor cannot neutralise development works, says Srinivas Prasad

April 23, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad said here on Sunday, April 23, that the incumbent MLA Harshavardhan had taken up developments works in Nanjangud and sympathy factor cannot neutralise it.

Mr. Prasad’s son-in-law B. Harshavardhan is seeking a re-election but the Congress has fielded Darshan Dhruvanayaran, son of former MP and KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan who passed away suddenly recently. It was followed by the death of his wife and hence there is a perception that the Congress candidate would emerge victorious due to the sympathy factor.

But Mr. Prasad said that politicians cutting across party lines were deeply moved by the death of Dhruvanarayan and his wife and even he had called on Darshan and others to commiserate with them. However, development works undertaken during the last 5 years in Nanjangud besides ₹500 crore grant for taking up infrastructure works in the constituency will not vanish over night due to the sympathy factor, said Mr. Prasad.

The Chamarajanagar MP said he would soon embark on a tour of not only the Assembly segments coming under his Parliamentary seat but other places also to campaign for the BJP.