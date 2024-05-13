GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT questions son of former IPS officer in bitcoin case

Published - May 13, 2024 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Department (SIT) probing the alleged bitcoin scam questioned the son of a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who held a key post in the city, on Monday.

This development comes after the SIT arrested Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki in connection with a 2017 bitcoin theft case registered in Tumakuru against the hacker.

Sources said that the hacker alleged that the son of the former IPS officer had taken money from him to favour him after he was arrested for the first time in drug case. He had allegedly promised to protect him.

