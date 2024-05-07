Hacker Sriki arrested in a 2017 Bitcoin scam case

May 07, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Special Investigation Team, probing the alleged Bitcoin scam, arrested hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, 29, alias Sriki, on Tuesday (May 11) in a 2017 case registered in Tumakuru district.

He was arrested from a hotel in Ganganagar, where he had been staying for the past few days. The SIT will seek his police custody to conduct further interrogation.

An SIT press note said Sriki was hiding the addresses of crypto wallets in his laptop. The experts conducted a scientific analysis and found the wallet’s address.

A senior police officer said the SIT would investigate the money trail. Sriki is also accused in several other cases, including cheating and hacking an e-procurement website.

The FIR alleges that he hacked Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, a Bitcoin exchange and stole about 60 bitcoins. The complaint was filed by Harish B.V., the company’s director.

At the time of the crime, 1 BTC was valued at ₹1,67,481, and the value of the stolen coins stood at ₹1.14 crore.