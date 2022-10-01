Karnataka

Shobha renews demand for full-fledged NIA office in Bengaluru

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje has met Home Minister Amit Shah and renewed the demand to set up a full-fledged National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Bengaluru.

Ms. Karandlaje, who met Mr. Shah to thank him for handing over the investigation into the case of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in Dakshina Kannada, to NIA, also apprised him of “radical activities taking place in the coastal regions of Karnataka bordering Kerala” and appealed to him to augment NIA in Bengaluru.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2022 1:13:25 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/shobha-renews-demand-for-full-fledged-nia-office-in-bengaluru/article65955085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY