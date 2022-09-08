NIA being misused to target Muslim leaders: Popular Front of India

The NIA sleuths on Tuesday carried out searches in houses of several Muslim leaders and activists, including a few related to PFI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is being misused to target Popular Front of India and carry out search operations in houses of Muslim leaders in connection with murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, said PFI State Secretary A.K. Ashraf on September 7.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Ashraf said though preliminary investigation by state police has revealed that the murder of Praveen is a result of local animosity, the State Government has projected it as a case of terror act and handed it to over to the NIA for further investigation.

The NIA sleuths on Tuesday carried out searches in houses of several Muslim leaders and activists, including a few related to PFI, even though they have nothing to do with the murder. "The NIA is being misused to show PFI in a bad light, which serves the interest of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Fight for NIA probe into murders of Muslim youth

Mr. Ashraf said the State Government has so far not handed over to NIA the investigation into murders of 19-year-old Mohammed Masood and 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil, where the arrested accused are associated with right wing organisations.

“Muslim organisations are coming together to initiate a legal fight for NIA investigation into the two murders,” he said. The State Government has failed to take a serious view of earlier murders of Muslims, he said.