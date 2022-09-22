NIA raids PFI, SDPI offices in Mangaluru

The search in different parts of Dakshina Kannada is said to be part of the search operation held simultaneously across the country

Police personnel closed vehicles movement at Nellikai Road as part of the NIA searches at the offices of PFI and SDPI in Mangaluru on Thursday, September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

In continuation of ongoing action against cadre of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), sleuths from National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at the offices of PFI and SDPI in the city and also at few other places in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, September 22.

The sleuths, which included NIA personnel investigating the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, started with search operation around 6 a.m. from the offices of PFI and SDPI in Nellikai road in the central part of the city. Barricades were placed on either sides of the road to block movement of the people on the stretch of the road abutting the building where PFI and SDPI offices are located. While central paramilitary force personnel stood guard outside the building, the Mangaluru City police were posted near the barricades as the NIA carried out the search.

According to sources, NIA sleuths also searched houses of few people closely associated with SDPI District unit office bearers.

Soon after taking over investigation of Praveen’s murder, the NIA carried out search in 33 locations in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts on September 6 and seized used ammunition, improvised arms, digital devices and incriminating documents. In a statement, the NIA said the accused in Praveen murder were active members of PFI. The murder of Praveen was part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among members of a section of society, it said.

On September 18, the NIA carried out searches at multiple locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with case registered against PFI cadre by Telangana police on July 4.

The 34-year-old Praveen was hacked to death by three motorcycle borne assailants outside his chicken shop, off Bellare-Sullia Road, in Bellare, on July 26.

The Dakshina Kannada police arrested 10 persons, including the three alleged assailants and they were accused of offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code. Following order by the Union Home Ministry, the NIA took over further investigation of the case by re-registering it on August 4.