Basavanna is Karnataka’s ‘cultural leader’

January 18, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has agreed to declare 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara (referred to as Basavanna) as Karnataka’s “cultural leader.”

This is for the first time that the State has declared anyone as a “cultural leader”, said Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who is also General Secretary of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha. He told presspersons after the Cabinet decision that Maharashtra has earlier declared Chatrapathi Shivaji as a “cultural leader.”

The Minister said that the teachings of Basavanna and values on a casteless society is apt for the current society. When asked if this decision was political and aimed at appeasing the Veerashaiva community (for whom Basavanna is an icon) just before elections, Mr. Khandre said, “This decision has no connection with Lok Sabha elections”. Earlier, in December the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha at its convention had resolved to ask the government to declare Basavanna as cultural leader of the State. The Mahasabha has thanked the government for taking the decision.