Chief Minister urged to develop Kudalasangama on the lines of Ayodhya, Raj Ghat

January 11, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Dharwad-based activist Mahadev Horatti has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to develop Kudalasangama on the lines of Ayodhya and Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

“Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district is one of the most sacred places in the country. Millions of Basava devotees visit the town every year. It is revered as the Aikyasthala of Basavanna. It needs to be developed further and promoted as a global destination,” the head of Basava Peace Mission said.

The Aikyasthala is located at the tail-end of the reservoir. Due to this, the river enters the holy place, during floods and increased backwaters, causing inconvenience to visitors. This should be avoided by building walls, he said.

Senior citizens, pregnant women and children find it difficult to reach the place through steps as it is situated at a considerable depth. An elevator has to be fitted there to help them reach the bottom, he said.

Basavanna’s preachings are for the world and not limited to any State or any community. A large number of foreigners visit the shrine. Therefore, world class facilities should be provided, he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should announce this project when he arrives in Kudalasangama on Saturday for the Sharana Mela, he demanded.