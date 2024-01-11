GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister urged to develop Kudalasangama on the lines of Ayodhya, Raj Ghat

January 11, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Kudalasangama is revered as the Aikyasthala of Basavanna

Kudalasangama is revered as the Aikyasthala of Basavanna | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Dharwad-based activist Mahadev Horatti has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to develop Kudalasangama on the lines of Ayodhya and Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

“Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district is one of the most sacred places in the country. Millions of Basava devotees visit the town every year. It is revered as the Aikyasthala of Basavanna. It needs to be developed further and promoted as a global destination,” the head of Basava Peace Mission said.

The Aikyasthala is located at the tail-end of the reservoir. Due to this, the river enters the holy place, during floods and increased backwaters, causing inconvenience to visitors. This should be avoided by building walls, he said.

Senior citizens, pregnant women and children find it difficult to reach the place through steps as it is situated at a considerable depth. An elevator has to be fitted there to help them reach the bottom, he said.

Basavanna’s preachings are for the world and not limited to any State or any community. A large number of foreigners visit the shrine. Therefore, world class facilities should be provided, he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should announce this project when he arrives in Kudalasangama on Saturday for the Sharana Mela, he demanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.