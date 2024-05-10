Set your house in order first: DKS tells Kumaraswamy

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday asked the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to set his house in order before pointing fingers at others in the alleged sexual abuse case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Replying to a query on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president quoted 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara and said, “Why are you trying to set the whole world right? You fix your own mind and body first.”

The JD(S) leader met the Governor on Thursday and sought his intervention for a CBI probe into the sexual abuse scandal that is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police.

Asked about the statement of the National Women’s Commission that no victim had filed a complaint against Mr. Prajwal Revanna, he said, “I am happy that the NWC has commented on the case at least now. It is not my job to respond to this. The investigating officers will respond to this.”

Asked why SIT officials have not met any victims, the Congress leader said the victims have been facing threats from powerful politicians and it was in their interest that their identities have not been revealed.

To a query on party leader Sam Pitroda’s statement on skill colour, he said, “India has achieved unity in diversity. Let there be no doubt about the Congress’ secular credentials”.