Second FIR filed against actor Upendra under Atrocities Act

August 14, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Bengaluru

A second FIR has been filed against Kannada film star Upendra for his allegedly casteist comment against Dalit community during a live chat show on social media .

Byrappa Harish Kumar, State president of Karnataka Ranadhira Pad, has filed a complaint with Halasuru Gate police amidst high drama on Sunday.

While the police maintained that an FIR has already been filed, Mr. Kumar was adamant and insisted that he needed to file a case against him.

Based on his complaint the police charged Upendra under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act and also for circulating statement to create enmity and hatred, promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion or race and deliberate and malacious act to outrage religious feeling.

This is the second FIR against Upendra after Madhusudhan K.N., assistant director of Social Welfare Department, filed a complaint against Upendra with C.K. Acchukattu police under the SC and ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act.