August 14, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - Bengaluru

Kannada actor Upendra has been booked by the Channammanakere Acchukattu police under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for his alleged racist remark during a live chat on a social media platform.

Speaking about people who spread negativity and criticise online, Upendra said: “Ooru enda mele holageri idde irutte” (there will be a Dalit hamlet in every village).

Dalit activists Gopal Giriyappa and Banashankari Vasu filed a complaint with the Social Welfare Department seeking action against Upendra, following which Madhusudhan K.N., Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, lodged a complaint with the Channammanakere Acchukattu police, who registered a FIR against him under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Soon after, Upendra apologised for his remark and removed the said video where he had made those remarks.

“While speaking live on social media, I mistakenly used a Kannada proverb that has hurt the sentiments of many. So, I have deleted the video immediately and I apologise for the same,” he posted on social media.