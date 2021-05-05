Retired judge appointed to enquire into Chamarjanagar deaths

A retired judge of High Court of Karnataka B.A.Patil, will enquire into the death of COVID-19 patients at the District Hospital of Chamarajanagar, reportedly due to scarcity of oxygen.

The one-man commission was constituted on Wednesday and the terms of reference of the Commission is to enquire into the circumstances and events leading to the death of COVID-19 patients in the District Hospital, Chamarajanagar on May 3 reportedly due to scarcity of oxygen and any further similar incidents, entrusted to the Commission of Inquiry by the Government.

The Commission will submit its report within one month and all the officers concerned including the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, shall hand over immediately all requisite documents and material evidence to the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, for onward submission to the Enquiry Commission.

The order issued by Dr.Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, said the office of the Commission shall be located in Mysuru.