COVID-19 surge: 22 deaths in Chamarajanagar triggers anxiety of oxygen shortage

‘All the patients who died were on ventilator and they had co-morbidities. The deaths are not necessarily due to oxygen shortage,’ says Deputy Commissioner.

A surge in the deaths of COVID-19 patients in Chamarajanagar near here has sparked panic among the people regarding oxygen scarcity.

Against a daily average of eight to 10 deaths, a total of 22 COVID-19 patients died late on Sunday.

“All the patients who died were on ventilator and they had co-morbidities. The deaths are not necessarily due to oxygen shortage,” Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar M.R. Ravi told The Hindu over phone.

Even though he clarified that the deaths were not linked to non- availability of oxygen, Mr. Ravi said it was difficult to source oxygen from Mysuru.

The suppliers, who were under pressure to meet Mysuru’s requirements, were finding it difficult to ensure regular supply to Chamarajanagar.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha too intervened late in the night to ensure oxygen supply to Chamarajanagar, Mr. Ravi said while claiming that he was personally monitoring the situation till 2 a.m. and procured 60 cylinders.