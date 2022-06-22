Residents of Bhadravati in Karnataka shaken after sighting leopard in locality

Officials of the Forest Department succeeded capturing the leopard using nets. The animal was shifted to a distant place

The leopard was seen near the VISL quarters in Bhadravati, Shivamogga district of Karnataka, on June 22, 2022.

The residents of VISL quarters and adjoining localities in Bhadravati were worried after spotting a leopard roaming in the area on June 22. On spotting the animal around 8.30 a.m., the residents informed the local police and Forest Department.

Many people captured the animal’s movements on their mobile phones. Officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and police were deployed to maintain calm.

Officials of the Forest Department succeeded capturing the leopard using nets around 12.30 p.m. The animal was shifted to a distant place.

The VISL quarters area is by and large empty, as the number of employees has come down drastically over the years.

J.Jagadish, president of VISL Employees’ Association, told The Hindu that the quarters is spread over 5 sq.km. and is covered with greenery. “The local people were worried after noticing a leopard in the area in the morning. Officials managed to capture the leopard and took the animal out of the locality,” he said.