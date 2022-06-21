Surface of new road is peeling off, residents peeved

Residents of Honnetalu in Shimogga district of Karnataka say that the surface is coming undone resulting in formation of potholes on the road, which was laid in March 2022

Residents of Honnetalu village in Karnataka show the road whose surface is peeling off. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Residents of Honnetalu in Thirthahalli taluk of Shimogga district in Karnataka have alleged that upgradation of the road connecting their village to Durga Parameshwari temple had been poorly executed. Within a couple of months of the road being laid, the surface is coming undone resulting in formation of potholes.

The 800-metre stretch, connecting Honnetalu to the temple, was laid in March 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY). “We were hoping that the work under PMGSY would be of good quality. But, the contractor, who got the contract, has been negligent. The top layer can be removed with your bare hands; no tool is required,” said Nityanand, a resident of Honnetalu.

The work was executed at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Surface of new road peels off Residents show condition of a road that was laid in March 2022, in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on June 21, 2022. | Video Credit: Sathish G T

“Within one spell of rain, the road has developed cracks and depressions. As this place is known for heavy rains, by the end of this year, the entire road might disappear,” said Prasanna Gowda, a local resident.

The residents have complained to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who represents the constituency in the Assembly. They have urged the taluk administration to take serious note of the issue and ensure that funds under the PMGSY are utilised properly.