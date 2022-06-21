75-year-old woman walks 7 km to enquire about pension, collapses after 3-hour wait

Sadamma, 75, walked from Hebbige to Nittur to meet Village Accountant D.P. Manjappa on June 17 to enquire about her pension under the social security scheme, which she had not received

A 75-year-old woman fell unconscious after walking 7 km and then waiting for three hours to meet a Village Accountant at Nittur, in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, to enquire about her old-age pension.

She reached the office of the Village Accountant by 9.30 am., but the official was not available. Sadamma waited for about three hours before she collapsed. Local people took her to a nearby hospital.

Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral in the district.

Taking note of the incident, Hosanagar Tahsildar V.S. Rajiv has issued a show-cause notice to D.P. Manjappa, Village Accountant of Nagodi circle, asking why disciplinary action should not be recommended against him.

In his notice, Mr. Rajiv said, even after repeated warnings and notices, the VA had been irregular with his duties. His negligence forced an old woman to walk 7 km and wait three hours.