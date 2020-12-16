Reports cite violations of labour laws at Wistron facility

Inspection reports, separately prepared by the Labour Department and the Factories and Boilers Departments, after violence broke out at the Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing Ltd. facility at Narasapura in Kolar district recently, point to serious violations of the provisions of various labour laws in force.
While the Labour Department inspected the premises, that manufactures iPhones, on December 12, the day when the violence broke out, the Factories Department prepared a separate inspection report on December 13.
The Labour Department’s report submitted by officials at Kolar point to a host of violations of Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, Minimum Wages Act, 1948, and Rules 1958, Equal Wages Act, 1976, and Rules 1976 and The Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Act, 1946.
The report from Factories Department points at the manpower in the factory increasing from the licence capacity of 5,000 to 10,500 in a short span of time. “The change in working hours of the factory from 8 hours to 12 hours shift on continuous basis has not been brought to the notice of the department, and necessary exemptions under the Factories Act have not been taken to carry out overtime work from the workers,” the report noted.
Restart in a fortnight
The plant could restart in a fortnight, government sources said. “The focus now is to get it restarted as 10,000 workers are on the streets, anxiously waiting if they will be able to save their jobs,” the sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath