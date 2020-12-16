Reports cite violations of labour laws at Wistron facility

Violation of contract labour, minimum wages laws found

Inspection reports, separately prepared by the Labour Department and the Factories and Boilers Departments, after violence broke out at the Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing Ltd. facility at Narasapura in Kolar district recently, point to serious violations of the provisions of various labour laws in force.

While the Labour Department inspected the premises, that manufactures iPhones, on December 12, the day when the violence broke out, the Factories Department prepared a separate inspection report on December 13.

The Labour Department’s report submitted by officials at Kolar point to a host of violations of Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, Minimum Wages Act, 1948, and Rules 1958, Equal Wages Act, 1976, and Rules 1976 and The Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Act, 1946.

The report from Factories Department points at the manpower in the factory increasing from the licence capacity of 5,000 to 10,500 in a short span of time. “The change in working hours of the factory from 8 hours to 12 hours shift on continuous basis has not been brought to the notice of the department, and necessary exemptions under the Factories Act have not been taken to carry out overtime work from the workers,” the report noted.

Restart in a fortnight

The plant could restart in a fortnight, government sources said. “The focus now is to get it restarted as 10,000 workers are on the streets, anxiously waiting if they will be able to save their jobs,” the sources said.