Rajyotsava awardee passes away

Rajyotsava awardee and journalist Hanumanth Hugar passed away in Hubballi at his residence on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 74.
A native of Hubballi, Mr. Hugar had served in publications like Netaji, Vishal Karnataka, Pravartaka, Kutumba, and Vishwavani for over four decades.
Mr. Hugar had served as the president of the Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) and was elected to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Council once.
The State government honoured him with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2015 and the DDUWJ had recently honoured him with its lifetime achievement award.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, former Ministers Basavaraj Horatti, and H.K. Patil, office-bearers of DDUWJ, and others have mourned his demise. Scores of journalists paid their last respects.
