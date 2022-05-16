CMC president visits rain-affected areas

Suresh Ambiger, president of Yadgir City Municipal Council, took CMC labourers to the areas where there was water-logging the city and cleared the blockages on Sunday.

Mr. Ambiger advised the labourers and officers to take immediate action to clear the rain and drainwater.

He took the officers to task for not ensuring cleanliness in the areas after seeing garbage. “This is what citizens expect from us. We are trying to keep the city clean. I will hold separate meetings with officers to discuss cleanliness and how to clear blockages,” he said.

He visited Subhashchandra Circle, Mata Manikyeshwari Nagar, Hosalli Cross, Ajijiya Colony, Gandhi Circle areas to hear the public grievances due to rain.