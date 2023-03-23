HamberMenu
Prasanna regrets portrayal of ‘villains’ of play as ‘patriots’ for electoral purposes in Karnataka

Theatre is not only a powerful tool but also has a responsibility of upholding the truth and taking society forward by uniting the people: Prasanna

March 23, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Noted theatre personality Prasanna speaking after inaugurating Mysuru Ranga Habba, a theatre festival in Mysuru, on March 22, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Noted theatre personality Prasanna has lamented that ‘villains’ of a play were being portrayed as ‘patriots’ in the pursuit of electoral gains in Karnataka.

Inaugurating the Mysuru Ranga Habba, a six-day-long theatre festival organized by Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes’ Forum on March 22, Mr. Prasanna expressed concern over the threat to harmony in society if theatre is misused. He was referring to the controversy surrounding the characters of ‘Urigowda’ and ‘Nanjegowda’ in a play about Tipu Sultan, the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru.

He said ‘Urigowda and Nanjegowda’ were playing the roles of ‘villains’ in the play, but had been projected as ‘patriots’ for political gain. A political party had not only approved the same for electoral purposes, but also pivoted its election campaign strategy around the narrative.

Explaining the story of the play, Mr. Prasanna said a ruler fights against the colonial power and dies. “Shouldn’t the people, who stabbed such a ruler in the back, be considered as slaves of the colonial British powers?”, he asked.

Contending that such a portrayal has angered the entire Vokkaliga community, Mr. Prasanna said the Vokkaligas too had fought against the British and made sacrifices for the country’s freedom.

Mr. Prasanna, who is also a former Director of Rangayana, said the theatre was not only a powerful tool, but also has a responsibility of upholding the truth and taking the society forward by uniting the people.

