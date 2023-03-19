Vokkaligara sangha takes exception to Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda characters

March 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Without referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has started a narrative on fictional characters of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda as the brave soldiers who killed Tipu Sultan, the Vokkaligara Sangha on Sunday urged the State government to take action against those behind peddling lies in the name of Vokkaligas even as BJP leaders continued their claims on the two fictional warriors.

The sangha has threatened to launch an agitation under the leadership of Adichunchangiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanath Swamy and Spathikapuri seer Nanjavadhuta Swamy - two religious heads of the community - if the State government does not stop spreading lies.

“What is the conspiracy behind creating characters that were not in history and giving it publicity?” sangha president C.N. Balakrishna asked in a press note. He said: “The Vokkaliga community will not tolerate insults through such lies. Since elections are round the corner, there is a possibility of spreading lies to benefit politically. The State government should identify those behind these lies and strict action has to be initiated against them.”

Incidentally, Mr. Balakrishna is a Janata Dal (Secular) legislator representing Shravanabelagola Assembly constituency in Hassan district. The JD (S), which draws strength from Vokkaliga heartland, has been engaged in a battle of words with BJP since past week. Opposing the BJP’s narrative of Tipu’s killers bitterly, the JD (S) has said that the lies not only insult Vokkaligas, who will get portrayed as villains for killing a freedom fighter, but also vitiate harmonious relationship with Muslims.

Further, he said that if no action is initiated to provide Vokkaligas reservation based on the population ratio, a rally will be taken out in protest. “The creation of Category 2C to provide Vokkaligas reservation is an eyewash and it will not help the community.” He, however, welcomed the State government’s decision to provide EWS certificate to urban Vokkaligas, who are economically poor.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi continued with their claims on Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda on Sunday too. They had earlier defended the issue by claiming that they were not fictional but real characters.

Shooting of film on Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda to start on May 18

In another development, Horticulture Minister and film producer Muniratna, who amidst the controversy registered ‘Urigowda -Nanjegowda’ as a film title under his production Vrushabhavati productions, on Sunday announced the launch of the movie and released initial poster on Twitter. The film will go under production on May 18.

“The historical film Urigowda-Nanjegowda that is based on facts and produced by Vrushabhadri Productions will be launched on May 18 at Kanteerava Studio. The screenplay will be written by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and directed by R.S. Gowda,” Mr. Muniratna announced. The movie poster has pictures of Revenue Minister R. Ashok and BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi besides Mr. Muniratna. However, Mr. Ashwath Narayan later on Sunday evening distanced himself from the movie. He told reporters here: “I am committed to what I have said (on the issue). But I am not involved in the move.” Meanwhile, Mr. Muniratna is also expected to meet Adichunchangiri seer to discuss and clarify his stand on the film.