PM Narendra Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru

The organisers are debating between two venues: the iconic Mysuru palace premises or Race Course ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event of the 8 th International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 from Mysuru.

This was stated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha who shared the communique from the Ministry of Ayush confirming the development.

Internationally renowned as the ‘go-to’ place for learning yoga, the main event is set to be a huge brand building exercise and will further fortify Mysuru’s reputation as a yoga hub.

As the day also coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking the 75 th year of Independence, the Ministry of Ayush has plans to observe the yoga day at iconic sites across India and the focus will be on branding India on the global stage, according to the authorities.

Mysuru has historic links with yoga. The Wadiyars played a great role in patronising yoga as a result of which stalwarts like T. Krishnamacharya, Pattabhi Jois, B.N.S. Iyengar, B.K.S. Iyengar — who had initial training in Mysuru before shifting to Pune — have flourished and helped project ‘Brand Mysuru’ as a yoga destination. Today, the city has hundreds of registered and unregistered yoga schools, and is known to rival Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on matters related to yoga.

Mr. Simha said the venue is yet to be confirmed. The event will be held either at the Race Course ground or on the premises of the iconic Mysuru palace. ‘’If it is the Race Course ground, the district administration will ensure mass participation to set a record. In case the choice for the main event is the palace, then the number will be curtailed, but people will perform yoga simultaneously at different venues,” he added.

Mr. Simha had extended an invitation to Mr. Modi in April to lead the main event from Mysuru and had highlighted the importance of the city as a yoga hub. ‘’I am thankful to the PM for accepting my request. We will make all arrangements to ensure that the event is a spectacular success,” he added.

Stakeholders and yoga institutions are buoyed by the development. Preparations were already underway since a month in anticipation of the PM’s visit, but are expected to gather pace now.