Mysuru school offers free schooling to visually impaired girls

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) has started the admission procedure for the current year. The school, run by Vasu Agarbatti Ranga Rao Memorial Trust and supported by NR Foundation, has invited applications from visually impaired girl students for Class 1 to 10 from across Karnataka for admission in the 2022-23 academic session.

Started in 1988, it is a free residential school. It operates under “Child centric project” and is supported by the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens. In the academic year 2017-2018, the school had received an award for Best Service Organisation in the disabled sector on the occasion of World Disability Day, a release said here.

“What started with two students is now a residential school that is changing the lives of hundreds of visually impaired girls. It not only provides quality education and a safe learning environment, but also helps in holistic development and prepares students to live a life with dignity outside the school. Extra-curricular activities like dance, yoga workshops, bird watching, singing competition, vocational training etc., are a part of RMSD. The school follows the State syllabus learning through Braille system taught by qualified teachers and imparts technology upgradation of basic and computer skills,” the release said.

It also provides parent counselling and organises house-to-house visits to bring about awareness on the importance of educating and opportunities to visually impaired girls.

For admissions, contact Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled, next to Metagalli Police Station, Metagalli, Mysuru Ph: 096866 68434 E-mail: harish@nrfoundation.org.in