Yoga Day-2022: Delhi’s top Ayush officials visit Mysuru

Two senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, were in Mysuru on Friday to explore the possibility of holding the main event of International Day of Yoga-2022 in the Mysuru Palace surroundings or any other suitable venue in Mysuru, on June 21.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi and Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush conducted a meeting here at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in connection with the IDY-2022. Senior officials including the Ayush Commissioner Ramachandra, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, District Ayush Officer Seethalakshmi and other top officials from the district were present.

The visit gained significance as Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde had recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the IDY-2022 main event in Mysuru on June 21. In this connection, the need was felt to find the feasibility of holding the main event of IDY observation in Mysuru, and therefore the top Ayush Ministry officials from New Delhi came to Mysuru.

The officials conducted the meeting to discuss venues, the main mass yoga demonstration, availability of infrastructure, transportation facilities, accommodation, weather, event management, security etc.

The Ayush officials, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner and others visited the palace premises, which had earlier hosted mega yoga sessions. They also visited other locations, including the Mysuru Race Course where the mega Yoga Day events had been conducted in the past before COVID-19.

The 8th IDY on June 21 is being planned to be a massive physical event after two successful virtual events due to COVID-19. A series of high-level meetings involving Ministers from various departments has decided to celebrate this year’s IDY with greater enthusiasm, with the country celebrating its 75 th anniversary of independence.