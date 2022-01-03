‘PM addressing rallies in U.P., but BJP trying to derail Mekedatu padayatra citing COVID-19’

Congress has planned a padayatra on January 9

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar suspects the BJP government in the State of conspiring to derail the Congress party's padayatra from Mekedatu by citing COVID-19.

He told reporters in Mysuru that the party has taken all precautionary measures against COVID-19, including ordering one lakh face masks and sufficient quantity of sanitisers for use by the participants.

He also claimed that the BJP government is trying to influence journalists to come out with negative stories in the media about the threat of COVID-19 outbreak from the padayatra.

“But, the Congress party will go ahead with the padayatra come what may,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to know if there was no threat of COVID-19 from the public rallies being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.