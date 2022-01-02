Bommai calls padayatra a Congress stunt

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has dismissed the proposed padayatra by Congress leaders to press for the Mekedatu project, as a political stunt.

“The Congress is trying to politicise development. The padayatra is a political gimmick. There is no need to give replies to all such baseless allegations made by Congress leaders. We are running a decisive government,” Mr. Bommai told journalists in Dharwad on Sunday.

“We don’t need any lessons on governance from Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah,” the Chief Minister added.

He dismissed as baseless Mr. Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the State BJP was stalling the Mekadatu project only to protect the political interests of Tamil Nadu BJP State president Annamalai. “We are working on the project in all earnestness,” he said.