Lockdown inevitable if people do not cooperate: Karnataka Home Minister

Requests Congress to postpone padayatra on Mekedatu issue

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said imposing lockdown would be inevitable if the public did not cooperate with the State Government by following COVID appropriate behaviour.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on January 3, the Minister said if cases of COVID-19 increase, the government would have to take tough decisions to avoid further spread of the infection. It is the duty of the government to protect people’s lives.

Referring to the Congress party’s padayatra on the Mekedatu issue, the Minister said the party should postpone the event considering the prevailing situation. “The opposition party has the freedom to organise such events. However, they did nothing on the project when they were in power,” he said.

He dismissed speculation suggesting a reshuffle of the cabinet and change in the CM as rumours.

Mr. Jnanendra, who is also the Minister in-charge of the district, was in Hassan to launch a vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group.