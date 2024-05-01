No more migration opportunity for medical students from this year

May 01, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Bengaluru

There will no more be an opportunity for migration for medical students to any other medical institution from this academic year. The new regulation has drawn criticism from students.

In the earlier regulations, the National Medical Commission (NMC) gave the opportunity of migration to other medical institutions. A candidate was eligible for migration only after qualifying for the first year MBBS examination. The migration could be granted on any genuine ground like medical issue, having a single parent and others, on the basis of availability of vacancy in the college to where migration was sought. The migration at that juncture was restricted to 5% of the sanctioned intake of the college and it was not permitted on any ground within the same city. But, migration during the clinical course of study was not allowed on any ground.

New rules

However, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC brought in the Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023. “No student designated to a medical institution, notwithstanding anything stating in these regulations, shall seek migration to any other medical institution,” the regulation said.

“Instead of directly implementing the regulations of the NMC, the State government can make some modifications. It was good that MBBS students were allowed to migrate. The old rule was more friendly to students who were physically challenged, those suffering from serious illness, or when their parents were transferred to distant towns. However, restricting migration will cause problems for these students,” a medical student said.

The parent of a medical student said: “Compared to private colleges, the fee structure of government medical colleges is less. In some government colleges, the old rule allowed admission for the medical courses for the seats remaining vacant due to various reasons through migration. But now, students have to continue in the same colleges where he or she has got a seat according to the new regulations.”

‘Helpless’

B.L. Sujatha Rathod, Director of Directorate of Medical Education, expressed helplessness. “The NMC has restricted the migration through the Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023. Some parents have requested the State Medical Directorate provide migration facility for their children. But, NMC does not allow it and we can’t consider it on any ground. We can’t do anything. Students should complete their medical course and internship wherever they get admission.”