Parents should not pressurise children on career options, says Prof. K.B. Gudasi

April 28, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“A common problem in society is that many parents to tend to impose their idea of better careers on children without understanding their potential and interests, which consequently has an adverse impact,” Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi has said.

Inaugurating The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 at Bio Technology Auditorium on BVB College campus of KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Saturday, Prof. Gudasi advised parents against imposing their ideas and career options on their children.

“The general trend is that if the father has failed to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor or engineer, he would like to see his child fulfil that dream. But in their attempt get their dream fulfilled, they don’t take into consideration their children’s ambitions,” he said, referring to a real life incident of a postgraduate student and appealed to parents not to pressurise their children.

Recalling his own experience and reasons that made him pick teaching as a career, he asked the students to make informed choices while keeping in mind their interests and potentials. “In our days, the teachers were the encyclopedia. Now, the whole world is in your hands, you have many options but you need to choose what suits you best. First ask your heart and listen to what it says. Then, send it your brain to analyse it. Let both answers synchronise to help you choose a career,” he said.

Lauding The Hindu for the initiative, Prof. Gudasi called on the students to choose a career that also helped them in contributing to the development of the nation as they were the ambassadors of the country.

Former Nodal Officer of KEA and Associate Professor of English Gurunath Badiger threw light on the common mistakes committed by the students during the online CET counselling. He issued tips on how to avoid ending up in a course one had no interest in and how to make an informed selection.

Syed Sadath Pasha, UPSC Coach and Career Counsellor, CIGMA India, through his presentation, briefed the students about various career options and how to chose one based on their interest and potential. Elaborating on ‘Ikigai’, the Japanese formula for happiness, he explained how it could be used to make a better career choice.

During the interactive session, Suneeta V. Budihal, Professor and Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, KLE Technological University, spoke about the various aspects of engineering education and how to choose. If one worked with focus, success would automatically follow, she said.

Sai Suraj Kotera, Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon at SDM Narayana Heart Centre, Dharwad, spoke on the prerequisites for choosing a medical profession. He said compared to other nations, in India, one could become a super specialist in a shorter duration.

Director of TIME Institute and Gurudev IAS and KAS Academy Akhilkumar Halagatti spoke on how to prepare for competitive examinations along with studying for board examinations. He also briefed the students on how to prepare for civil services examination.

The panellists answered several queries during the 90-minute interactive session. They said gathering knowledge was important, but equally important was scoring requisite marks as it would enable one to meet eligibility criteria. “There is nothing like the best profession. It is you who can make any profession the best with your effort,” they said.

