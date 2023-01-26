HamberMenu
Niranthara Theatre Fest begins in Mysuru

January 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A play was staged after the inauguration of Niranthara Theatre Festival in Mysuru.

A play was staged after the inauguration of Niranthara Theatre Festival in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Niranthara Ranga Utsava-2023, a theatre festival by Niranthara Foundation, Mysuru, got off to a start here on Wednesday evening.

Noted writer Aravind Malagatti, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Mallikarjunaswamy and Prasad Kundur of Niranthara Foundation were present.

In his speech, Prof. Malagatti said art should also be seen as a means of education. The lessons learnt in theatre and should help in nation building.

The five-day theatre festival at Kiru Rangamandira on Kalamandira premises here is among the sought after theatre fests organised in Mysuru. The performance of Dollu Kunita artists ahead of the inaugural function was impressive.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / arts, culture and entertainment / theatre

