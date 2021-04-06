New law to curb online gambling in the offing in Karnataka

The State government has decided to enact new legislation for curbing online gambling, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to media representatives at Kalaburagi Airport on Tuesday, he said that Home Department officials were studying laws in force for the purpose.

“Online gambling is on the rise everywhere and people are increasingly falling prey to it. We need a stringent law to curb it. Some States have already taken steps to address the problem. Our officers in the Home Department are studying the laws in force there and the measures taken. They will visit a couple of more States shortly. Incorporating the best things in practice, we will prepare a draft bill and present it in the legislature,” Mr. Bommai said.

To a question on the criticism that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was trying to protect the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the CD scandal, the Home Minister said that there was no question of protecting anybody.

“SIT is working impartially. It has been given a free hand to investigate the case. I have personally directed SIT to be impartial and legitimate in its task. Everything is going on as per law. There is no question of protecting anybody in the case. Investigation is moving in the right direction to unearth the truth. There is no need to be apprehensive. Those who have committed crime would go to jail. The High Court of Karnataka has also sought a report on the progress of investigation and the SIT would soon submit it,” he said.