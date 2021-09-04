Open-roof bus Ambaari hits the road in Mysuru

On day one, only a few took the trip in double-decker bus

After facing many hitches, Ambaari finally hit the road in Mysuru on Saturday. The open-roof hop-on hop-off double-decker buses, the city’s newest tourist attraction, are providing a new platform for experiencing and exploring the royal city’s heritage wonders.

An initiative of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Ambaari’s roll out had faced hurdles since last year due to the pandemic situation and lockdowns. It was formally launched in March this year.

Thanks to the withdrawal of weekend lockdown, which was in place here for over a month, tourists have started returning to the city and the KSTDC was strongly hoping to attract more tourists to its initiative. The relaxation of curbs has been welcomed by the tourist industry which is hoping for tourism revival in the ensuing Dasara season although the festivities will be simple this year too.

Though there were not many takers after the trip was resumed this morning, the authorities are hoping tourists will patronise the initiative as it gives a peek into the city’s popular heritage and architectural marvels.

The first trip began at 9.30 a.m. from the KSTDC office on JLB Road. It had less than 10 passengers and the second trip had very few passengers. Mysuru has four such buses and 40 passengers can sit in each bus.

Each bus is expected to make four trips a day and the duration of each trip is around two hours. The ticket has been priced at ₹250. Tourists and locals who went for the ride in the buses returned with a smile as they enjoyed their maiden trip going around the city.

The bus route covers Hotel Mayura KSTDC office, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Crawford Hall, Kukkarahalli Lake, University of Mysore, Folklore Museum, Ramaswamy Circle, Palace Karikallu Thotti, Jayamarthanda Gate of the palace, zoo, Karanji Lake, Jockey Quarters’ Circle, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, and City Railway Station. The tour culminates at Hotel Mayura KSTDC office.