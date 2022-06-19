Narendra Modi arriving today on a two-day visit to Karnataka

The highlight of the trip is his participation in the International Day of Yoga function in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru palace on Tuesday

In what is expected to galvanise the BJP cadre in an election year, the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for a hectic two-day visit to Karnataka, after about two years, is being keenly watched.

The highlight of the trip is his participation in the International Day of Yoga function in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru palace on Tuesday.

The party that has been waiting to kick-start preparations to the Legislative Assembly elections next year, and a possible election to the BBMP Council, will be expecting some kind of a start from the Prime Minister’s visit, as he is also scheduled to lay the foundation for public utilities projects.

Ahead of his visit, many of the routes that he is expected to travel also saw a huge facelift. According to the schedule released, he will criss-cross Bengaluru in an IAF MI 17 helicopter.

However, traffic diversions have been made and a detailed route by road has also been prepared. “Ultimately, how he travels will be decided by his security team,” sources said.

While his flight is landing at Yelahanka Air Force Station, he will travel to the Indian Institute of Science, where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research and Super Computing facility, and also lay the foundation stone for Bagchi Prathasarathy Hospital.

Mr. Modi will fly into Jnanabharathi where he will unveil the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, inaugurate the BASE University, and dedicate 150 upgraded ITIs.

According to the itinerary shared by the Information Department here, the Prime Minister will then reach Kommaghatta, where he will dedicate many projects, including the first AC railway station at Baiyyappanahalli.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru suburban railway project, six national highway projects worth ₹7,231 crore, and a multi-modal logistics park.

The Prime Minister will fly out to Mysuru and participate in a public programme at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where he will lay the foundation stone for a new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and Mysuru.

He will also dedicate a Centre of Excellence at the All-Indian Institute of Speech and Hearing and interact with a few beneficiaries of various schemes. He will also dedicate the Veda Patashala building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakti at Suttur Mutt.

He will wind up Monday’s events in the evening after visiting Chamundi Hills to seek blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the Yoga day celebrations on the palace premises for one hour and 15 minutes, and visit a walk-through exhibition. He will join the members of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, the Wadiyar dynasty, for breakfast before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.