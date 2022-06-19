Final rehearsal for Yoga Day held at Mysuru palace

Participants in the rehearsal for the International Day of Yoga in front of the palace in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The final rehearsal for the International Day of Yoga in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate on June 21 was held at the Mysuru palace on Sunday.

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts turned up at the venue early on Sunday for the rehearsal, which was reviewed by Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar in the presence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

It was the third in the series.. The earlier rehearsals were held on June 5 and June 11.

During the rehearsals the Minister reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration for space earmarked for the participants, dais to accommodate the dignitaries, drinking water supply and entry points.

An estimated 15,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate in the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to be attended by Mr. Modi.

Mr. Somashekar said arrangements had been made for yoga enthusiasts belonging to 51 different categories including disabled, senior citizens, third gender etc. The participants can enter the palace from four different gates. They should do so before 5.30 a.m. after which the gates will be closed.

Mr Jnanendra, who held a meeting with senior police officials including Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Madhukar Pawar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and Superintendent of Mysuru district Police R. Chethan on Saturday, also reviewed the security arrangements at the palace on Sunday.

He said all steps have been taken to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the two-day visit of the Prime Minister on June 20 and 21. The Director-General of Police, Praveen Sood too, had visited Mysuru on Saturday to review the security measures, he said.

Sufficient police force had been drawn from different districts as well as Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) force for deployment during the Prime Minister’s visit, he said.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham and senior police officials were also present on the occasion.