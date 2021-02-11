Mysuru can be small industries’ hub: Minister

Minister for Small-Scale Industries C.C. Patil on Thursday told officials of the District Industries Centre (DIC) to provide suitable setting for the establishment of more number of small and medium enterprises here as Mysuru has the potential to emerge as an industrial hub.

Speaking at a meeting of officials from the DIC and the Department of Industries and Commerce here, Mr Patil, who is also Minister for Information and Public Relations, said the Centre has launched ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme in a bid to support small industries and added that he was going to New Delhi soon to discuss how small industries from the State can make best use of the benefits under the programme.

He said the small and medium enterprises were supplying raw materials to big industries of Mysuru. But most of these small enterprises were functioning on rented premises and efforts should be made to provide them permanent factory space in the industrial areas. This will encourage them to improve their production, helping the economy, he felt.

DIC Joint Director Lingaraju, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Vinod Chandra, Assistant Director Raju and Department of Industries and Commerce Deputy Director Meghala were present.

Mr. Patil earlier visited the Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hills.

