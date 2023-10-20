October 20, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - MYSURU

More than 2,000 persons have enrolled for a free online Cyber Crime Intervention Officer (CCIO) course offered by Mysuru-based Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC), a non-profit venture, as part of the International Cyber Security Awareness month.

Director of ISAC Captain (retd.) Anand Naidu told The Hindu that the online CCIO course enables participants to volunteer as first responders to cyber crime. “They will not only be able to help themselves, but also their near and dear ones. They will be able to give first aid to cyber-injured persons, but the investigation will, however, have to be carried out only by the police.”

The CCIO course, which is open only to people above the age of 16, is aimed at helping the participants provide the first response to victims of cyber crime. “It will help prepare people offer the first response to cyber crimes like online sexual offence or breach of an e-mail,” he said.

ISAC has learnt from sources in the government of India that more than 14 lakh cyber attacks had been reported in 2021 when the total Internet users in the country was 82.5 crore with women accounting for 42% and children in the age group of 5 to 11 years accounting for 15%.

According to ISAC, “The increase in web users also results in increased cyber crimes against women and children, like cyber blackmail, financial frauds, cyber pornography, posting and publishing of obscene sexual content, stalking, bullying, defamation, morphing and establishing fake profiles.”

The online course, which began on October 11, is scheduled to conclude on October 26. The online instructor-led sessions will be conducted between 6.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on six days — every Wednesday and Thursday.

The participants, who will be provided a video recording of the sessions later, will have to submit at least three of the five assignments by November 11, as part of the programme.

At the end of the course, an examination will be conducted on October 28, consisting of 75 MCQs. The pass percentage is 60. More details with regard to the course can be obtained from sheeba@isacfoundation.org or support@isacfoundation.org

Capt. (retd) Anand Naidu said ISAC has also launched a mobile app called ‘Cop Connect’, where thousands of experts from different parts of India are available for offering assistance to cyber crime victims.