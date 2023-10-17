HamberMenu
Cyber crime police probing misuse of student’s PAN card to register hardware shops

October 17, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The North Division cyber crime police on Saturday registered an FIR against an unknown person for misusing the PAN card of a 21-year-old student to register hardware shops and use the GST account to make illegal business transactions.

The fraud to light when the student from KGF, got an alert from the IT Department, seeking details about the transactions. He checked to find that his PAN card details had been misused to register hardware shops and make business transactions.

The victim said he got the PAN card in 2019 and since then, he had not shared his card details with anyone. His family is from an agricultural background and he has nothing to do with any business. Some unknown people have accessed his PAN card details to register multiple business establishments and are carrying out transactions using the PAN card details to cheat GST and other related taxes to the government, said the police.

The police are now trying to track down the shop owners operating form Peenya to ascertain how they accessed the PAN card and whether this is part of a bigger racket.

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

