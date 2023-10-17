HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man posing as traffic policeman cheats people of ‘dues’ in Bengaluru

October 17, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central cyber crime police are on the lookout for a person who, posing as a Traffic Management Centre (TMC) staff, was cheating people on the pretext of paying their dues.

Based on a complaint filed by a private firm employee, the police charged the accused under various sections of the IT Act and impersonation on Saturday.

The complainant, Somashekhara, in his complaint said that the accused called him on his mobile, claiming to be a head constable with the Traffic Department and informing him about the fine dues against his car.

The accused shared his car number along with a copy of an ID card in the name of Kumaraswamy with a badge number.

The complainant got suspicious when the accused also shared a QR code asking him to pay the fine and cross checked with the TMC to realise that racket. Mr. Somashekhara approached the police and filed a complaint with the details, including the contact number of the accused .

A senior police officer said that people should be careful if they get such calls and advised them to cross check with the TMC.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bengaluru Metro / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.