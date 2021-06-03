MCC Commissioner ‘resigns’ alleging ‘harassment’ by Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri

Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar visiting Mysuru on Friday to sort out the matter

In a sudden turn of events the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag announced her ‘resignation’ at a press conference citing ‘harassment’ by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, highlighting the chaos and cracks in the administrative machinery in COVID-19 management.

This is also reflected in the district’s high case fatality rate with no signs of abatement of the fresh cases that remains the second highest in the State after Bengaluru.

Ms. Shilpa Nag said she was not quitting as the Commissioner of MCC but she was resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and will send the resignation letter to the Chief Secretary seeking to be relieved from her duties.

“I kindly request you to accept the resignation and relieve me from moral dilemma, pain and sorrow …” said her hand-written letter.

Meanwhile, official sources confirmed that Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar was apprised of the developments in the city and he will visit Mysuru on Friday to sort out the matter.

Ms. Nag accused the Deputy Commissioner of constantly calling the higher-ups and complaining to them that nothing was being done in the MCC.

“If she (Ms. Sindhuri) has any personal grudge against me let her take it out on me but why target the officials who are all working non-stop to combat the pandemic’’ said Ms. Shilpa Nag.

“No person should harbour such arrogance’’, said Ms. Shilpa Nag alluding to Ms. Rohini Sindhuri adding that the atmosphere was too stifling to function anymore.

When contacted, Ms. Sindhuri denied any harassment on her part and said the allegations against her were totally false and baseless.

She said the numbers being provided by the MCC were not tallying with the war room numbers and hence she had sought a correct picture. “It is a fact that the city has more cases than taluks. But for me as a DC both the city and the taluks are equally important and if one cannot work under such circumstances where one only has sought numbers, it is unfortunate’’, said Ms. Sindhuri.