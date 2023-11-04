Man’s death: Case against PI, ASI in Hubballi

November 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Following the death of a man allegedly in connection with a dowry harassment case, the Old Hubballi Police have registered a case against eight persons including a police inspector and assistant sub inspector of Keshwapur Police Station.

A case has been registered by the Old Hubballi Police following a complaint from the family members of Nikhil Kundagol, 27, and their subsequent protest before the mortuary at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi Friday.

Nikhil was found dead at his residence and it is being alleged that he took the extreme step of ending his life following the alleged threat of registering a dowry harassment case against him. Nikhil’s mother Geeta Kundagol had filed a complaint against Kehswapur inspector U.H. Satenahalli, ASI Jayashri Chalavadi, her daughter-in-law Preeti Plgalapur and five others alleging that Preeti and her family members and the police officials were responsible for her son’s death.

In her complaint she alleged that on Thursday night, the inspector and ASI had issued him notice and harassed him. Nikhil was married to Preeti in December 2022 and their marriage had gotten into troubled waters after an illicit affair reportedly of the girl came to light. On November 2, Nikhil was called to the police station and asked to return ₹2 lakh cash, utensils and ornaments given during the marriage by Friday, failing which they had threatened to file dowry harassment case against him, she said in the complaint.

On Friday, Nikhil’s family members and relatives had staged a protest before the mortuary and had threatened to take out a funeral procession till Keshwapur Police Station if a case was not registered against the police officials and the girl’s family members.

Case against 8

In another incident, the Town Station Police registered a case of extortion against eight persons including a Karnataka Rakshana Vedike office-bearer Manjunath Lutimath. The case has been registered following a complaint by businessman Vijay Alagundagi who alleged that Mr. Manjunath and others had threatened that if ₹2 lakh was not given for Rajyotsava celebration, his business would be shutdown with the help of the district-in-charge Minister.