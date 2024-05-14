GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mango mela inaugurated in Dharwad

Published - May 14, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A mango mela was inaugurated in Dharwad on Tuesday, to provide a direct link between mango growers and customers. The three-day festival is being held on the Horticulture Department premises on Station Road.

Farmers have brought their ware from across various villages like Jogellapur, Baad, Kelageri, Halligeri, Sulikatte and Murakatti.

They have put up 30 stalls The price range per dozen is ₹400 to ₹500 for Alphonso, ₹400 for Kesar, ₹300 for Neelam, ₹300 for Kalmi and up to ₹450 for Malgoba.

“Farmers have brought carbide-free and naturally ripened mangoes. A total of 52 varieties are on display. Mango is grown on 8,000 acres of land in the district. This event is being organised to provide good quality mango to the people,” said Deputy Director of the department Kashinath Bhadrannavar.

What is attracting the attention of visitors is Miyazaki, a Japanese variety of mango with a price of ₹2.7 lakh per dozen.

