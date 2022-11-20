  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run

Shariq had radicalised the two youths who were arrested in September 2022 over a stabbing incident in Shivamogga around Independence Day

November 20, 2022 04:34 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Police scouring the house of the accused in the Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast for evidence, in Mysuru on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Police scouring the house of the accused in the Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast for evidence, in Mysuru on Sunday, November 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sriram M A

The Karnataka police have now confirmed the identity of the auto rickshaw bomber in Mangaluru as Mohammed Shariq, 24, hailing from Teerthahalli and a terror accused charged with links to Islamic State (IS), on the run since September 2022. 

ALSO READ
Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: How the plot unravelled

Police have verified his photos in their records and his family has also identified the injured person in the hospital as Mohammed Shariq, via a phone, and are on their way to the hospital, a senior police official said.

Involvement in Shivamogga stabbing case

Probing a stabbing incident in Shivamogga around Independence Day over putting up a photo of V. D. Savarkar, Shivamogga Rural Police had busted an alleged terror module with alleged links to Islamic State. Police had arrested Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 22 and Syed Yasin, 21 and recovered explosive materials from the duo.

ALSO READ
Shivamogga police arrest two persons for links with terror organisation; father says son was missing for 15 days

Investigations had uncovered that they were radicalised by Mohammed Shariq and they had learnt making bombs through PDF files, videos and several materials sent to them by Shariq. The duo had prepared an IED and tested it successfully on the banks of Tungabhadra, police had alleged. However, Shariq had fled from his residence and had been absconding till date. 

Mohammed Shariq and Maaz Ahmed were earlier arrested by Mangaluru City Police in 2020 over graffiti they wrote on the walls of two buildings in the coastal city, in support of Lashakr-e-Taiba and Taliban, and were later released on bail. Maaz Ahmed was again busted in the terror module case in Sepetmber 2022, even as Shariq the prime accused in the case was at large. 

Links to Al Hind IS module

Mohammed Shariq is said to be associated with Matheen Ahmed Taha, also hailing from Shivamogga and a member of Al Hind IS module, active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru-based Al Hind IS module was allegedly put together by Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Gurappana Palya, Bengaluru and Khaja Moideen, a resident of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, accused in several murder cases of Hindutva leaders in the neighbouring state.

The module was busted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2020 and chargesheets filed in 2021, alleging the group wanted to establish an IS province inside the jungles of South India. However, Matheen Ahmed Taha, a prominent member of this group, is still at large and Mohammed Shariq is suspected to be his associate. 

A CCTV camera footage from a nearby commercial building showed the moving vehicle suddenly engulfed in smoke and coming to a halt. The vehicle however appeared not to have received much damage. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Related stories

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: How the plot unravelled
People involved in Mangaluru blast had a bigger plan: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
Auto rickshaw blast in Mangaluru an act of terror, says Karnataka police chief
Fire in moving autorickshaw causes panic in Mangaluru
Custody extended of youths held for link with ISIS
Terror suspects carried out trial blast in Shivamogga, had bigger plans, says Superintendent of Police
Shivamogga terror suspects: Police learnt of their activities during probe into Independence Day clash
Shivamogga police arrest two persons for links with terror organisation; father says son was missing for 15 days
Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Bangalore / Mysore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.