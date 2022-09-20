Karnataka

Shivamogga police arrest two for links with terror organisation; father says son was missing for 15 days

A file photo of Shivamogga city. Shivamogga police presented the duo in court on September 20 and got their custody until September 29, 2022.

A file photo of Shivamogga city. Shivamogga police presented the duo in court on September 20 and got their custody until September 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Shivamogga police have arrested two persons on the charge of having links with a banned terrorist organisation.

The arrested persons are Maj Muneer Ahmed, 22, of Mangaluru, and Syed Yasin, 22, of Siddeshwara Nagar in Shivamogga. Another accused, Shareek of Soppu Gudde in Thirthahalli, is absconding.

Shivamogga Rural police had registered a case against the trio under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The police presented them in court on September 20 and got their custody until September 29.

Syed Yasin’s father Ayub Khan told mediapersons that his son had been missing for more than 15 days. The police did not record the family’s complaint that Syed Yasin was missing. On September 19 night, he received a phone call from the police informing that his son had been arrested.


