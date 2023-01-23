Main accused in PSI exam scam surrenders before court

January 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rudragowda Patil, who was arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam and was absconding since the day he got conditional bail, on Monday surrendered before the Fifth Additional and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Kalaburagi.

On Thursday last, when CID sleuths raided his residence with an arrest warrant in connection with the PSI recruitment scam case registered at Tumakuru, he escaped.

The CID officials then registered a case at Ashok Nagar Police Station.

As per sources, CID investigation officer Prakash Rathod had issued a notice to Patil asking him to appear before him on Monday for inquiry in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

On Saturday, Patil released a seven-minute video in which he said that some political leaders were deliberately targeting him. He also said that he will abide by and respect the law of the land.

Meanwhile, the CID officials submitted a request to the court seeking police custody of Patil for investigation in connection with the case registered in Bengaluru and Tumakuru districts, but the court ordered judicial custody.