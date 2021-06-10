MLA’s choultry built on gomal land, says Rohini Sindhuri

MLC demands appointment of Ms. Sindhuri as special officer to investigate land scam

The former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri has raised fresh questions on the land on which S.R. Mahesh, K.R. Nagar MLA, has constructed a choultry and stated that there are multiple irregularities.

In a letter to Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash, she said that survey number 123 on which the choultry has been constructed is a government gomal land and there are no records as to how it became a private property. She alleged that land conversion was through falsehood and was contrary to the masterplan. With respect to the enquiry, she said it should also consider the Lingambudhi land next to the lake and urged the Regional Commissioner to ensure a comprehensive and proper enquiry covering all aspects “rather than selective one point as per the choice of Mr. Mahesh”.

Ms. Sindhuri was recently transferred out of Mysuru amidst allegations that the land mafia was responsible for her transfer. She is currently Commissioner, Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department.

Meanwhile, A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, has demanded that the government appoint Ms. Sindhuri as a special officer to investigate the allegations of land scams in and around Mysuru.

Mr. Vishwanath said here on Thursday that Ms. Sindhuri has unravelled a few land scams and she should be appointed as special officer for six months so as to take the enquiry to its logical conclusion. “I will speak to the Ministers concerned and officials in the Revenue Department and also write to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister,” Mr. Vishwanath said.

He said there are many such instances of land encroachment and land grab in Mysuru and though the law stipulates that there should be no construction for 75 meters of the lake shore, it has been violated in the city and across the district and encroached for plot development by the land mafia, Mr. Vishwanath added.

Mincing no words, the MLC said the political developments in recent years in Mysuru has diluted its cultural heritage and instead of waging a war against COVID-19, the political leadership of the district ganged up to oust the Deputy Commissioner herself.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahesh, who was accused by Ms. Sindhuri of being instrumental in her transfer as he was involved in land dealings that were under the scanner, sat on a dharna outside the office of the Regional Commissioner. He said he will quit public life in case the allegations against him are proven true besides asking the government to take over the choultry alleged to have been constructed on rajakaluve or storm water drain.